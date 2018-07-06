Pakistan Navy Ship to visit Ports Mouth UK from July 18

ISLAMABAD, July 6 (APP):Pakistan Navy Ship ASLAT will visit Portsmouth, UK from July 18 to 22 and during stay, the ship will be open for Pakistani and British Pakistani community as per following schedule.

On July 2018 at 1300 to 1600 hours PNS ASLAT will be berthed at Her Majesty’s Naval Base Ports Mouth, a press release received here from London said.

The visitors would be required to carry valid identity cards or Pakistani passport and use “Victory Gate” of Ports Mouth for gaining access to the ship.

All those desirous of visiting the ship should register themselves on through the link www.defence.phclondon.org till July 15.