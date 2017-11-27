KARACHI, Nov 27 (APP):Pakistan Navy Ship Saif with embarked
Z9EC helicopter visited Pattaya (Thailand) from 16 Nov to 21
for participation in 50th Anniversary of ASEAN and International
Fleet Review (IFR-2017) organized by Royal Thai Navy (RTN).
A PN statement on Monday said that Rear Admiral Zaka ur
Rehman, Flag Officer Sea Training (FOST), represented the Chief
of the Naval Staff during this event.
During stay at Pattaya, FOST called on senior naval
officials from RTN and other dignitaries including Deputy
Commander in Chief RTN Admiral Luechai Ruddit, Minister of
Defence, Thailand, General Prawit Wongsuwon and Chief of
Malaysian Navy, Admiral Tan Sri Ahmad Kamar ul Zaman Bin Haji
Ahmad Badaruddin.
During these interactions, FOST congratulated Thai
authorities on ASEAN’s 50th Anniversary and also conveyed well
wishes from the Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood
Abbasi to the people of Thailand in general and Royal Thai Navy
in particular.
During ship’s stay at Pattaya, Commanding Officer PNS Saif,
Captain Shahzad lqbal PN, called on Commander Royal Thai Fleet,
Admiral Rangsarit Sattayanukul, Police Major General Anan
Charoenchasri, Mayor of Pattaya City and met other senior
military officials.
IFR-2017 was one of the major events for celebrating Golden
Jubilee of ASEAN establishment in which 36 warships from 19
different navies participated.
Furthermore, 19 Naval Chiefs and 15 representatives of Naval
Chiefs also participated in this mega event.
PNS Saif represented Pakistan Navy on this occasion on
invitation of Commander-in-Chief RTN.
During the stay, PN officers and men also participated in
different activities including City Military Parade at Pattaya
Beach.
Pakistan Navy ship Saif visits Thailand
KARACHI, Nov 27 (APP):Pakistan Navy Ship Saif with embarked