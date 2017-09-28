Pakistan Navy observes World Maritime Day 2017

ISLAMABAD, Sep 28 (APP): Pakistan Navy observed World Maritime
Day 2017 on Thursday in coordination with International Maritime
Organization (IMO).
The World Maritime Day is observed internationally during last
week of September every year under the auspices of IMO, said a
statement issued here by media department of Pakistan Navy.
The theme adopted by IMO for this year was `Connecting Ships,
Ports and People’ aimed at strengthening the existing cooperation
between ports and ships for safe, secure and efficient maritime
trade and transportation linking economies and people globally.
Chief of the Naval Staff in his message on the occasion said
that despite the fact Pakistan was blessed with a long coastline and
abundance of marine resources, the country’s realization of this
vast potential had been far from satisfactory.
With the onset of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC),
maritime activities in Pakistan will increase manifold. This
cooperation between ports and shipping industry would therefore,
become even more important for systematic development of our
maritime sector, he added.
The Naval Chief urged that the foremost need therefore, was to
recognize this important aspect of economy and create appropriate
opportunities for capacity building of our people, especially
younger generation and the maritime infrastructure to accrue long
term benefits from our maritime potential.
While underscoring the need for significance augmentation of
maritime sector, the Admiral said Pakistan Navy was cognizant
of the need for futuristic growth of maritime sector in Pakistan and
was leading the way in raising maritime awareness, which was a
fundamental imperative.
To celebrate the World Maritime Day, Pakistan Navy planned
wide range of activities to acquaint the masses of its significance,
raise maritime awareness and highlight Pakistan Navy’s contributions
towards sustainable development of Pakistan’s maritime sector. In
this regard, Pakistan Navy arranged numerous activities including
harbor cleaning, talk show, prize essay competitions, lectures, boat
rallies, events in Bahria Colleges and free entry for general masses
in maritime gala at Pakistan Maritime Museum, where various
organizations set up their stalls.
As a precursor, Pakistan Navy conducted two weeks long
Maritime Security Workshop at PN War College Lahore, under the
banner of, “Secure Seas-Prosperous Pakistan”. An essay competition
among all Admin Authorities was also conducted on `Connecting Ships,
Ports and People – Challenges and Way Forward for Pakistan’ to
highlight the importance and necessary measures to exploit our
maritime potential to its optimum.
Events such as World Maritime Day play a key role in drawing
attention towards the maritime industry’s contribution towards
global economy and in raising maritime awareness amongst the general
populace.
Pakistan Navy is cognizant of its obligations of providing
safe and secure maritime environment. It also supports the
sustainable development of Pakistan’s maritime economy through
effective implementation of all national and international
commitments. Pakistan Navy remains committed to protecting national
maritime interests and resolved to continue its efforts towards
development of the maritime sector to help realize Pakistan’s true
maritime potential.
Pakistan Navy observes World Maritime Day 2017
ISLAMABAD, Sep 28 (APP): Pakistan Navy observed World Maritime