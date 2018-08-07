Pakistan Navy hosts IPC of Exercise AMAN-19

ISLAMABAD, Aug 07 (APP):Pakistan Navy here hosted Initial Planning Conference (IPC) of

Exercise AMAN-19, in which schedule of events, both for the harbour

and sea activities were deliberated in detail.

According to a press release issued here by Directorate of Public Relations of Pakistan Navy on Tuesday, the Initial Planning Conference provided a forum to discuss the

broad contours and various modalities involved in conduct of Exercise AMAN-19,

which is scheduled to be held in Karachi in early 2019.

Schedule of events both for the harbour and sea activities will be further refined during the Final

Planning Conference planned in December 2018.

Pakistan Navy has been hosting AMAN series of the exercise since

2007. Since its inception, the exercise has gradually grown in its stature and

the last exercise AMAN-17 saw the largest participation of 35 likeminded

nations.

Hosting of AMAN exercises by Pakistan Navy is a clear

manifestation of Pakistan’s commitment towards peace and stability embodied in

its motto ‘Together for Peace’, bringing the navies of the East and West on a

common platform for the good of global commons.

Exercise AMAN-19 sixth of this series, will aim to develop coalition

building, strengthen multi-layered security cooperation, enhance

inter-operability in Naval Ops and cross cultural interaction among like-minded

nations.

Exercise AMAN-19 will include an International Maritime

Conference, Maritime Terrorism demo, Table Top discussions on professional

matters and various cross cultural activities in harbour while the sea

activities will include advance naval drills and maneuvers including Antipiracy

Tactics, Counter Terrorism Ops, Maritime Security Ops, surface firing practices,

Search and Rescue maneuvers and an International Fleet Review.

The IPC was attended by over 36 delegates from over 25 countries

and marked the first step towards the planning and preparation of AMAN-19

exercise. Participation of a large number of countries in the IPC is a

testimony that Pakistan’s circle of friends is growing world over, the press

release added.