Pakistan Navy hands over command of Multinational Combined Task Force

ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (APP):Pakistan Navy handed over the command of Multinational Combined Task Force (CTF-150) to the Royal Australian Navy (RAN) in an impressive change of command ceremony held at Headquarters Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) in Bahrain.

Rear Admiral Naveed Ahmed Rizvi of Pakistan Navy handed over the Command of CTF-150 to Commodore Malcom KM Wise OAM of the Royal Australian Navy, says a press release.

The ceremony was presided over by Vice Admiral John Aquilino, USN, Commander US Fifth Fleet and Commander Combined Maritime Forces. Distinguished civilians and military officials from coalition countries were also present in the ceremony.

At the outset of the ceremony, Rear Admiral Naveed Ahmed Rizvi, the outgoing Commander CTF-150, presented resume of CTF-150 accomplishments under his tenure.

He highlighted that the threat of terrorism transcends national boundaries and requires combined response from stakeholders. Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) have proven that it provides a framework to ensure global and regional maritime security while acknowledging the individual concerns and sensitivities of member countries.

Rear Admiral Naveed Ahmed Rizvi added that the unity and the willingness of the nations is the real strength of the coalition and this provides the commanders of the CTFs a unique opportunity to command a rainbow of sea platforms and staff.

The relinquishing commander CTF-150 also thanked the Navies of Australia, France, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Korea, UK, and USA for contributing ships and aircraft to the Task Force during Pakistan Navy’s Command tenure. He reiterated that Pakistan Navy would continue to work with International Navies to promote global peace and security.

On assuming command, Commodore Malcom Wise said that it was a privilege to lead the CTF-150 Command. He also praised the successes of Admiral Rizvi’s team, both at sea and in their active engagement with regional nations. CMF Commander, Vice Admiral John Aquilino, while lauding Pakistan Navy’s contributions and achievements of CTF-150, said that the hard work put in by Pakistan Navy officers and sailors during their Command tenure had made it possible to keep the waters of the CMF’s area of operations safer than before.

The principal mission of CTF-150 is to deter terrorism, narcotics smuggling and other illegal activity in the maritime environment across an area of almost 3.2 million square miles, encompassing the Arabian Sea, Gulf of Oman, Gulf of Aden, Somali Basin and Red Sea.

Pakistan Navy concluded its tenth successful Command of CTF-150 which is a manifestation of trust and respect enjoyed by it among the coalition partners.

Over the years, Pakistan Navy has not only served the maritime interests of Pakistan but has also actively participated in international coalition operations resulting in maintaining order at sea.