Pakistan Navy fully prepared to safeguard maritime frontiers: PM

ISLAMABAD, Nov 08 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi while reposing complete trust and confidence in the professional capabilities of Pakistan Navy said was fully prepared to defend country’s maritime frontiers.

The Prime Minister made these remarks during his visit to the Naval Headquarters.

The Prime Minister said he fully realizes the importance of Maritime Sector, its great economic potential and the fact that Pakistan’s progress was dependent on the development of Maritime Sector.

He termed it reassuring to note that the Pakistan Navy was fully prepared to safeguard national maritime interests, defend its sea frontiers and provide security to Gwadar Port and the China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

He assured that the Government would provide full support and was committed to realize the development plans of Pakistan Navy to ensure that it remains a balanced and effective force capable of meeting the future challenges.

Earlier, detailed briefings were given to the visiting dignitaries on “Maritime Security Challenges to Pakistan and Development of Maritime Sector” and “Requirement of Additional Shipyards”.

Senior officials from relevant ministries attended the briefing. The PM also visited Command Operation Center where he was briefed on the ongoing operational activities.

Earlier upon arrival at the Naval Headquarters, the Prime Minister was received by Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi.

He was presented Guard of Honour by a contingent of the Pakistan Navy and was introduced to Principal Staff Officers serving at the Naval Headquarters.