Pakistan Navy continues distributing ration, PPEs across country

ISLAMABAD, Apr 09 (APP):Pakistan Navy was extending nationwide humanitarian assistance to aggrieved families during current Coronavirus pandemic and distributed food, commodities and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) at various cities, towns and hospitals across the country.

Around thousands of ration bags carrying food items and supplies were distributed to needy families residing at Ibrahim Haydri area at Karachi, a Pakistan Navy press release said on Thursday.

Besides, in other major cities of Punjab including Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Bahawalpur and Muzaffargarh ration bags were also distributed other areas.

Additionally, Pakistan Navy in collaboration with philanthropist association distributed kits of Personal Protective suits along with other necessary equipment to different authorities and hospitals of Lahore, Faisalabad and Sialkot.

The wide-reaching food relief measures have been taken by Pakistan Navy at distant localities and thousands of ration bags were distributed to rural villages and Goths of Coastal and Creeks areas including Jiwani, Gawdar, Surbandar, Pasni, Khor Kalmat, Somiani, Bin Qasim, Keti Bandar, Jati and Chuhar Jamali. Pakistan Navy has also parceled out large quantity of ration at Ormara amongst local populace.

In addition, Pakistan Navy was also conducting awareness campaigns to help in countering the challenge of ongoing Pandemic of Coronavirus.