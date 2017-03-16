Pakistan Navy conducts test launch of anti ship missile

KARACHI, March 16 (APP): Pakistan Navy Thursday conducted successful test launch of land based anti-ship missile.

The missile has advanced technology and avionics, which enable engagement of targets at sea with high accuracy.

A press release of the Navy said here that the trial was conducted from coastal region and missile secured hit on the target placed at sea.

The event was witnessed by Vice Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Khan Hasham Bin Saddique. Senior officers of Pakistan Navy were also present on the occasion.

The Vice Chief of the Naval Staff commended the successful accomplishment of the objectives of this trial and lauded the hard work and efforts of all those who were involved, especially the crew of the missile unit.

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah, in his message felicitated the officers and crew and said that this weapon system has added a new dimension in the operational reach of the Pakistan Navy as PN would be able to further bolster seaward defense of the nation by having the capability of launching long range anti-ship missiles from land.