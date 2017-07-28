Pakistan Navy commissions indigenously built fast attack craft missile

KARACHI, Jul 28 (APP): Pakistan Navy inducted a 63 meter long
locally built Fast Attack Craft (Missile) fitted with state-of-the-art
Weapons and Sensor “PNS Himmat,” to its fleet during an impressive
ceremony at Pakistan Navy Dockyard here on Friday.
The missile craft, named as “PNS Himmat” built at Karachi
Shipyard & Engineering Works Limited (KS&EW) for Pakistan Navy is one
of the many indigenously developed inductions that have been
commissioned in recent years.
Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah, Chief of the Naval Staff addressing
the ceremony said one of the important achievements of PNS Himmat
project was installation of indigenously built Missiles System.
The craft was said to be also fitted with various other weapons
and sensors for manifestation of speed and lethality at par with any
modern day naval arsenal.
Chief of the Naval Staff cited the ceremony to be a landmark
occasion as second indigenously constructed Fast Attack Craft
(Missile) was being inducted in Pakistan Navy Fleet.
He said that successful construction of PNS Himmat at Karachi
Shipyard was a proud moment for Pakistan Navy, KS&EW and China State
Shipbuilding and Offshore Company.
Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah said trust and confidence reposed by
Pakistan Navy on indigenously built platforms will also provide
impetus to Pakistan defence exports.
He said that to capitalize on the maritime opportunities and
address the related challenges an efficient, strong and self-reliant
Navy was need of the hour.
“Therefore, acquisition of high speed Missile Craft with enhanced
endurance and fire power is high on our agenda for attaining the
capability to deliver rapid response at sea,” elaborated the PN chief.
Emphasizing the need for secure maritime environment in context
of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Naval Chief accentuated
that CPEC holds great promise for the progress of the country.
“CPEC at the same time has also added new dimension to the
overall threat spectrum to which we needed to be fully prepared,” he
said.
Admiral Zakaullah said Pakistan’s defence policy was based on the
principle of peaceful coexistence, however, given the prevailing
geo-strategic environment the country could not afford to lower its
guard.
Earlier, Managing Director, KS&EW Rear Admiral Syed Hasan Nasir
Shah, in his welcome address said that PNS Himmat, a state-of-the-art
vessel was reflective of Pak-China cooperation in the field of defence
production.
“It has been built in collaboration with our Chinese friends M/s
China Shipbuilding & Offshore Company (CSOC) and Xingang Shipyard,” he
said.
Presenting a brief overview of different KS&EW projects, Rear
Admiral Shah said that during the recent past, KS&EW has successfully
completed various projects for Pakistan Navy.
KS&EW, he said has been awarded a number of other projects
including 17,000 Tons Fleet Tanker, Maritime Patrol Vessels (MPVs),
Indigenously Designed Fast Attack Craft (Missile), 32 Tons Bollard
Pull Tugs and a Multi Purpose Barge, that are at various stages of
completion.
He said contracts of 3 more new projects have also been signed
prior to closing of last financial year including 3,000 Tons Survey
Ship, 1,900 Tons OPVs for Pakistan Navy and 2 additional FRP Boats for
Pakistan Customs.
The induction cum commissioning ceremony was attended by high
ranking government officials, Chinese Embassy officials, Pakistan Navy
and China Shipbuilding & Offshore Company (CSOC) personnel besides
distinguished guests from various walks of life.