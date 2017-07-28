Pakistan Navy commissions indigenously built fast attack craft missile

KARACHI, Jul 28 (APP): Pakistan Navy inducted a 63 meter long

locally built Fast Attack Craft (Missile) fitted with state-of-the-art

Weapons and Sensor “PNS Himmat,” to its fleet during an impressive

ceremony at Pakistan Navy Dockyard here on Friday.

The missile craft, named as “PNS Himmat” built at Karachi

Shipyard & Engineering Works Limited (KS&EW) for Pakistan Navy is one

of the many indigenously developed inductions that have been

commissioned in recent years.

Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah, Chief of the Naval Staff addressing

the ceremony said one of the important achievements of PNS Himmat

project was installation of indigenously built Missiles System.

The craft was said to be also fitted with various other weapons

and sensors for manifestation of speed and lethality at par with any

modern day naval arsenal.

Chief of the Naval Staff cited the ceremony to be a landmark

occasion as second indigenously constructed Fast Attack Craft

(Missile) was being inducted in Pakistan Navy Fleet.

He said that successful construction of PNS Himmat at Karachi

Shipyard was a proud moment for Pakistan Navy, KS&EW and China State

Shipbuilding and Offshore Company.

Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah said trust and confidence reposed by

Pakistan Navy on indigenously built platforms will also provide

impetus to Pakistan defence exports.

He said that to capitalize on the maritime opportunities and

address the related challenges an efficient, strong and self-reliant

Navy was need of the hour.

“Therefore, acquisition of high speed Missile Craft with enhanced

endurance and fire power is high on our agenda for attaining the

capability to deliver rapid response at sea,” elaborated the PN chief.

Emphasizing the need for secure maritime environment in context

of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Naval Chief accentuated

that CPEC holds great promise for the progress of the country.

“CPEC at the same time has also added new dimension to the

overall threat spectrum to which we needed to be fully prepared,” he

said.

Admiral Zakaullah said Pakistan’s defence policy was based on the

principle of peaceful coexistence, however, given the prevailing

geo-strategic environment the country could not afford to lower its

guard.

Earlier, Managing Director, KS&EW Rear Admiral Syed Hasan Nasir

Shah, in his welcome address said that PNS Himmat, a state-of-the-art

vessel was reflective of Pak-China cooperation in the field of defence

production.

“It has been built in collaboration with our Chinese friends M/s

China Shipbuilding & Offshore Company (CSOC) and Xingang Shipyard,” he

said.

Presenting a brief overview of different KS&EW projects, Rear

Admiral Shah said that during the recent past, KS&EW has successfully

completed various projects for Pakistan Navy.

KS&EW, he said has been awarded a number of other projects

including 17,000 Tons Fleet Tanker, Maritime Patrol Vessels (MPVs),

Indigenously Designed Fast Attack Craft (Missile), 32 Tons Bollard

Pull Tugs and a Multi Purpose Barge, that are at various stages of

completion.

He said contracts of 3 more new projects have also been signed

prior to closing of last financial year including 3,000 Tons Survey

Ship, 1,900 Tons OPVs for Pakistan Navy and 2 additional FRP Boats for

Pakistan Customs.

The induction cum commissioning ceremony was attended by high

ranking government officials, Chinese Embassy officials, Pakistan Navy

and China Shipbuilding & Offshore Company (CSOC) personnel besides

distinguished guests from various walks of life.