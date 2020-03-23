Pakistan Navy celebrates Pakistan Day with simplicity

ISLAMABAD, Mar 23 (APP):Pakistan Navy on Monday celebrated Pakistan Day with simplicity where the President of Pakistan approved military awards to the Navy Officers, Master Chief Petty Officers, Chief Petty Officers, Sailors and Navy Civilians.

The day dawned with Gun Salutes and prayers were offered for solidarity and longevity of the beloved homeland. Pakistan Navy Ships and Establishments were illuminated as ceremonial norms, a Pakistan Navy press release said.

Pakistan Day marked the determination and special eminence of the resilient nation to fight on-going COVID-19 epidemics through strengthened, coordinated and unified national efforts.

“This promising day is reminiscent of great efforts of Muslims of sub-continent when they determine their destiny in line with vision of our great leaders. The day resonates the demand of a separate homeland to safeguard sanctity of rights of Muslims in the sub-continent,” it added.

On the occasion of Pakistan Day, the President of Pakistan has approved awards to Pakistan Navy Officers that included two SITARA-I-BASALAT, five TAMGHA-I-BASALAT, three HILAL-I-IMTIAZ (Military), 14 SITARA-I-IMTIAZ (Military), 13 TAMGHA-I-IMTIAZ (Military), 03 IMTIAZI SANAD, 13 TAMGHA-I-KHIDMAT (Military)-I, 38 TAMGHA-I-KHIDMAT (Military)-II and 12 TAMGHA-I-KHIDMAT (Miltary)-III.

Moreover, Letters of Commendation from Chief of Naval Staff have also been approved upon 48 Officers, Master Chief Petty Officers, Chief Petty Officers/ Sailors and Navy Civilians.