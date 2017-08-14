Pakistan Navy celebrates Independence Day with traditional zeal

KARACHI, Aug 14 (APP): An impressive change of guard ceremony was held

at mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah as the entire nation celebrated 70th anniversary of Independence of Pakistan on Monday.

Smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Naval Academy cadets, clad in

ceremonial dresses, assumed ceremonial guard duties at Mazar-e-Quaid with traditional spirit, customary enthusiasm and military manners to mark the Independence Day celebrations, said a statement issued by media wing of Pakistan Navy.

Commandant Pakistan Naval Academy, Commodore Adnan Ahmad graced the

occasion as chief guest and reviewed the guard. The chief guest and smartly turned out cadets of Pakistan Navy presented Qaumi Salam to the Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. The ceremonial guard mounting was followed by laying of floral wreath at the Mazar-e-Quaid by the chief guest on behalf of Chief of the Naval Staff, officers and men of Pakistan Navy. Later on, he offered “Fateha” and recorded his remarks in the visitor book and paid rich tributes to the beloved Quaid.

Earlier, the day dawned with gun salutes and special prayers were

offered in all Naval mosques for solidarity and progress of the country and particularly for the success of Kashmiris’ struggle. Pakistan Navy Ships and Establishments were illuminated in Navy’s traditional manner. Flag hoisting ceremonies were held at Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore and Coastal Area at designated units of Pakistan Navy.

Various other activities including singing of national anthem at naval

units/establishments in the morning, PN Band Display at Frere Hall Karachi, Flag Hoisting Ceremony at Pakistan Maritime Museum as well as various sports fixtures were also a part of the day-long celebrations.

The Independence Day celebrations at Pakistan Navy educational

institutions were also held where school children presented tableaus on national songs and declamation contests were held highlighting the importance of Independence Day.

Numerous Independence Day ceremonies were also held by PN units at

Ormara, Pasni, Gwadar, Jiwani, and Turbat and other coastal areas, including fishing boats special rallies. These ceremonies and activities were attended by a large number of local notables, civil and military dignitaries.