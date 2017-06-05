Pakistan Navy celebrates Environment Day

ISLAMABAD, June 5 (APP): With World Environment Day being

observed every year on June 5 under the auspices of United Nations

Environment Programme (UNEP), the Pakistan Navy also celebrates the

Day regularly.

The purpose of celebrating World Environment Day is to bring

worldwide focus on importance of environment and stimulate political

attention and actions for improving the environment, a press

release issued here said.

This year, theme selected for the World Environment Day was

“Connecting People to Nature” with an aim that preservation of

nature is in fact securing our environment for our future

generations.

Pakistan Navy arranged numerous activities on this day to

highlight the significance of environment in Pakistan and to promote

awareness amongst public, concerned agencies and departments

especially focusing on the marine environment.

These activities include lectures on significance on the day,

Designing of Banners, Essay Writing, Chart Making competitions and

Cleaning Campaigns in Harbours and Coasts involving PN as well as

local populace.

Chief of the Naval Staff in his message reaffirmed Pakistan

Navy’s commitment to make every effort for betterment of

environment, especially in the maritime domain. Naval Chief

emphasized that our conduct in professional and private lives should

be in line with best practices and principles of protection,

preservation and conservation of environment.

Admiral Zakaullah further reiterated that PN will continue to

play its due role in this regard and contribute to the national

cause.

World Environment day is the biggest annual event for positive

environmental action for everyone and everywhere which began in

1972.

This year’s theme invites us to think about how we are part of

nature and how intimately we depend on it. Such events play a

pivotal role in enhancing importance of environment amongst the

general populace.

Pakistan Navy has always endeavored to secure marine

environment for safer and cleaner oceans.