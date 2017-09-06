Pakistan Navy celebrates Defence Day with due solemnity, reverence

ISLAMABAD, Sept 6 (APP): Pakistan Navy celebrated 52nd anniversary of

Defence Day of Pakistan with due solemnity and reverence.

The day is reminiscent of a glorious chapter in our nation’s history

when the unmatched courage of our Armed Forces and infallible spirit of

the nation foiled the nefarious designs of a much bigger and deceitful

enemy during 1965 Indo-Pak War.

In his message on the occasion, Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral

Muhammad Zakaullah paid tribute to the “Shuhada” and “Ghazis”, who

rendered immense sacrifices while the nation stood united behind its soldiers, sailors and airmen in the defence of the motherland.

The Admiral said that notwithstanding our earnest desire for peaceful

co-existence, we need to remain alive to the challenges and developments taking place in our region. As hegemonic and domineering mindset prevails

in our eastern neighbourhood, we cannot be oblivious to the threats to

our sovereignty and national security, he said.

The Naval Chief highlighted that Pakistan is making steady and

determined progress on all fronts. However, this does not come without

its share of challenges. In the maritime domain; piracy, maritime

terrorism and organized crimes continue to pose security challenges to

the peace and stability of the region, he added.

The Admiral reiterated that Pakistan Navy is playing a vital role in

strengthening maritime and coastal security through various initiatives including raising of a dedicated Task Force – 88 as well as Coastal

Security & Harbour Defence Force. Besides, Pakistan Navy is also playing

its due role as part of ‘Operation Radd-ul-Fassad’ in collaboration with Pakistan Army, PAF and other Law Enforcement Agencies in combating

security challenges on the internal front.

Earlier, the day dawned with special prayers in all Naval mosques for

solidarity and integrity of the country. Quran Khawani was also held for eternal peace of Shuhada of the country. Wreath-laying and Fateha Khawani were also held at Shuhada’s memorials. Deputy Chief of Naval Staff,

Rear Admiral Farrokh Ahmad laid floral wreath at Shuhada Monument at Naval Headquarters Islamabad and offered Fateha

Flag hoisting ceremonies were held at all Pakistan Navy units and

establishments wherein Commanding Officers of all units and establishments addressed special gatherings of officers and men and highlighted significance of the day.

All ships and establishments were decorated and illuminated in

accordance with Naval traditions. In addition, Sports activities and declamation, quiz and Milli Naghma competitions were also held at various Navy units and establishment.

Besides various ceremonies and events, the hallmark of the day

remained the mega display of professional acumen by Pakistan Navy

Aviation and Special Forces at Sea View Beach Clifton Karachi. Chief Minister Sindh, Murad All Shah was the chief guest.

The event included stunning demonstration of coordinated assault to

rescue hostages by PN Commandoes. The Special Service Group (Navy) were inserted close to simulated target utilizing fast roping insertion

technique by PN Seeking helicopters. The assault was followed by splendid exhibition of aerobatics and Search and Rescue (SAR) drills by PN helicopters. During the event, fly past by PN fixed wing aircraft and

rotary wing (helos) elements was also demonstrated. In the end Special Services Wings of all three services presented a Free Fall Jump display

and landed amidst chanting crowds present at the venue.