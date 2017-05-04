Pakistan Naval ships in Sri Lanka on a goodwill visit

ISLAMABAD, May 4 (APP): In a manifestation of the strong political,

diplomatic, economic, cultural, and defense ties between the two countries, Pakistan Naval ships PMSS Dasht and PNS Zulfiquar have reached Colombo Naval Dockyard on May 3, 4 respectively on a five-day goodwill visit.

According to a Pakistan embassy message received here Thursday from

Colombo, Pakistan Navy ships make routine port calls on the ports of friendly countries. Pakistan and Sri Lanka enjoy close friendly relations which has been demonstrated time-to-time.

Pakistan Navy Ship Zulfiquar is the pioneer ship of the sword Class,

F-22P Frigate Project. The ship is fitted with state of the art weapons and sensors and caries a Z9EC helicopter.

The F-22P Project encompassed construction of 3 frigates in China while the fourth one was constructed at Karachi Shipyard.

PMSS Dasht Class 615 Tons Maritime Patrol Vessel (MPV) was designed by MARIC Design House Shanghai, China and being constructed at Xijiang Shipbuilding Company under the contract between Ministry of Defence Production and China Trading Company. Keel of the ship was laid down on May 27, 2016 and subsequently launched on 08th November 2016.

The ship commissioned and delivered to Pakistan Maritime Security Agency on April 7, 2017.

A number of activities of mutual interest are planned between the two

navies during the visit, including a reception on PNS Zulfiquar on 5th May 2017 and sports activities.