Pakistan national day reception held at Manchester museum

ISLAMABAD, March 27 (APP): Consul General Pakistan in Manchester, hosted a reception in connection with the 77th Pakistan Day at Manchester museum for the prominent citizens besides Pakistani community members.

According to a message received here from Consul General, Lord Mayor of Manchester, councillor Carl Austin, mayors of Oldham and Trafford MEP Amjad Bashir, greater Manchester Police Commissioner Tony Lloyd, Consul Generals of Bangladesh and Iraq attended the ceremony among others.

National anthems of both countries played and a short documentary on

Pakistan was shown. Director of Museum Nick Merriman welcomed the guests and said that they hope to display Pakistani heritage and the stories of British Pakistanis through the upcoming South Asia Gallery in the museum.

Consul General Zahoor Ahmed highlighted the cultural links between

Pakistan and UK and said that in connection with 70th anniversary year many similar events will be held to highlight Pakistan ‘s cultural heritage in UK.

He urged the Pakistani community members to support the South Asia gallery project as they are the biggest South Asian community in Manchester.