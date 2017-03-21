Pakistan moving on path of progress, prosperity: PM

ISLAMABAD, March 21 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Tuesday said that Pakistan’s economy had witnessed a positive turnaround and was fast growing in the face of numerous challenges inherited by his government in 2013.

He said speedy work was underway on various projects under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which once completed, would immensely benefit the country in particular and the region in general.

“Pakistan of 2017 is very different from that of 2013,” he said while chairing a parliamentary party meeting of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) here.

The prime minister said his government had initiated mega energy and infrastructure projects to address the issue of power shortages and increase connectivity in Pakistan.

“Our government has overcome the issue of power shortage to a great extent and load shedding will be part of history by the year 2018. We are massively investing in motorways, highways and other infrastructure projects as well,” a press release of the PM Office media wing quoted him as saying.

The independent and credible financial institutions of the world, he said, had recognized that Pakistan’s economy was stabilizing and on the right path of growth.

The prime minister said, “We have ensured complete transparency in the execution of the projects and have never compromised on principles.”

The dividends and benefits of those projects would reach to all parts and people of Pakistan, he added.

The prime minister said the overall law and order situation of the country, especially in Karachi and Balochistan, had greatly improved under his government which paid special attention to the development of Balochistan.

He asked his party members to work hard for alleviating the problems of the people of their respective constituencies.

Participants of the meeting lauded the role of the prime minister in personally supervising development projects and reiterated the resolve to work together for the development of the country.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar briefed the meeting on financial stability and economic growth achieved by the government during the last four years.

Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafiq highlighted the projects and performance of Pakistan Railways while citing data which demonstrated manifold increase in resources, profit, and freight and passengers business since 2013.

Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources Shahid Khaqan Abbasi gave a briefing on energy projects while Minister for Water & Power Khawaja Asif informed the participants on the achievements of his ministry during the last four years.

Secretary to the Prime Minister Fawad Hasan Fawad briefed the participants on Sustainable Development Goals.