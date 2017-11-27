Pakistan Mountain Festival starts

ISLAMABAD, Nov 27 (APP):The 7th Pakistan Mountain Festival started here Monday with screening of five documentaries, ‘For the love of Pakistani mountains’ at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).

The event was organized by the PNCA Film Club and Devcom-Pakistan in collaboration with UNDP Pakistan, WWF Pakistan and Islamabad Devcom Centennial Leo Club.

Ambassador of Nepal Ms. Sewa Lamsal Adhikari was the chief guest while Mr. Kim Jin-wook, Charge d’affairs Embassy of South Korea was the guest of honour.

On November 28, the festival will feature live painting competition for art teachers at Monal in the Margalla Hills National Park, organized by Devcom-Pakistan with the support of UNDP Pakistan. While

Inauguration of an exhibition of 250 paintings by the students ‘Mountain Marvels’ at the Rawalpindi Arts Council, Stadium Road, Shamsabad, Rawalpindi will also be part of the festival.

On December 8 and 9 Mountain Cultural Showcase – display of handicrafts, agri products, tourism services, music and cultural performances will be arranged at Ibex Club, Lake View Park.