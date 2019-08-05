Pakistan might approach President Trump on India’s change of J&K status: FM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 5 (APP):Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday said Pakistan was considering to approach U.S. President Donald Trump, following India’s ‘unconstitutional’ move to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Pakistan wanted to resolve the Kashmir dispute through mutual negotiations, however India has further complicated the issue,” the foreign minister said while speaking to a television channel.

President Trump had recently offered Pakistan and India to mediate on the issue

of Kashmir during his meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan in Washington last month.