Pakistan media delegation visits Anadolu Agency

ISLAMABAD, Feb 25 (APP): Under the leadership of Executive Director, Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), Sohail Ali Khan, a media delegation from Pakistan visited the Anadolu Agency (AA) in Ankara on the other day.

Deputy secretary of Information Ministry, Zahoor Ahmad Barlas and the Press Secretary of Pakistan’s Embassy in Ankara accompanied the delegation, said a message recieved here on Saturday.

Assistant General Manager of AA and Editor-in-Chief, Metin Mutanoglu, Mehmet ‘Oztu’rk and International News Publishing Director, ™mer Faruk Tokat welcomed the delegation.

While, discussing the matters pertaining to mutual interests, the Executive Director of APP, Sohail Ali Khan briefed about the press organizations in Pakistan and expressed his satisfaction with the business partnership between the official news agency of Pakistan,

APP and the Anadolu Agency (AA).

Addressing the Media delegation, Editor-in-Chief of Anadolu Agency (AA) Mutanoglu said that there was no difference between Pakistan and Turkey and that peoples of the two countries were very close to each others.

Giving information about the work of the AA and the organization of the world, Mutanoglu stated that the AA would soon start to broadcast in Spanish, including Colombia.

The media delegation of Pakistan was also shown the internal and external structure of AA and the war correspondent introduction video on the occassion.

Assistant General Manager and Chief Editor of Anadolu Agency (AA) Metin Mutanoglu and Executive Director of Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) Sohail Ali Khan signed the Journalism Cooperation Agreement between AA and APP.

Later, Metin Mutanoglu presented books about AA’s publications and projects as well as plaque plates to the Executive Director, APP .