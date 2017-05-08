Pakistan marching ahead as confident nation: Syed Ibne Abbas

ISLAMABAD, May 8 (APP): Pakistan’s 70th Anniversary was celebrated at an event “From Kakul to Sandhurst, Celebrating 70 Years of Relationship” at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, the Royal Military Academy in Surrey where all officers in the British Army are trained to take on the responsibilities of leading the soldiers.

According to a message received here on Monday from Pakistan High

Commission, London, the event was jointly organized by the Pakistan High Commission London, the World Congress of Overseas Pakistanis (WCOP), and Royal Military Academy Sandhurst on Saturday.

Rt Hon Patricia Scotland QC, Secretary General Commonwealth, Sir Anwar Pervez, Lt. General Patrick Nicolas Sanders CBE, Major General Paul Nanson, and Major General Muhammad Amir of Pakistan Army were in attendance.

Besides, a large number of Pakistanis including British Parliamentarians, Mayors, Councillors, community leaders, prominent business persons, and British friends of Pakistan also attended the event.

Pakistan High Commissioner to UK, Syed Ibne Abbas in opening remarks welcomed the guests and termed it a befitting occasion to mark the 70th anniversary of Pakistan’s independence as well as the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and the UK.

He appreciated the strong historical ties and level of interaction between Sandhurst and Pakistan Military Academy Kakul.

The High Commissioner expressed satisfaction over strong and cordial relations between Pakistan and the UK, and ongoing cooperation in diverse areas of common interest. Giving an overview of developments in Pakistan, the High Commissioner said: “Pakistan is on the move under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and is marching ahead in all fields, steadily, as a confident nation. To celebrate nation’s fascinating journey over the last seven decades, the High Commission has planned a series of events throughout the year, showcasing the best of Pakistani culture, its rich heritage and cultural affinities with the UK.”

The High Commissioner urged the youngsters of British Pakistani diaspora to be part of traditions and services of Britain.

He commended the excellent work done by Sandhurst, especially Major Uqbah and the WCOP, in pulling this event together.

Lieutenant General Patrick Nicolas Sanders CBE, DSO, Commander Field Army, in his speech stated that the armies of the two countries share the same professional standards, values and culture, and the relation between them is based on trust.

He said that UK is partner with Pakistan in fight against terrorism and extremism.

General Sanders termed the achievement and success of the Pakistan Army in fighting terrorism and extremism as breathtaking and humbling.

He said: “I saw for myself the success of operation Zarb-e-Azb and now Rad-ul-Fassad, and what you have achieved in North Waziristan and in the FATA, has not been achieved for 150 years.”

He appreciated the popular support and political will in fight against terrorism in Pakistan.

Rt Hon Patricia Scotland QC, Secretary General Commonwealth, in her address said that the ties between Pakistan and the UK even go beyond 1947 and both the countries, being the founding members of the Commonwealth, share the core values of the organisation.

She said: “I am proud to salute and celebrate the contribution to peace building and Commonwealth co-operation that has been made by successive generations of Pakistan.”

Major General Muhammad Amir of Pakistan Army, in his remarks, highlighted the historical bonds between Pakistan Military Academy Kakul and Sandhurst as well as the two armies of Pakistan and the UK.

He also shared Pakistan’s contribution in fight against terrorism, adding that Pakistan has defeated the forces of death and destruction, and has brought back peace in the country.

Terming Operation Rad-ul-Fassad a deliberately crafted strategy, General Amir said that the political leadership and the Army are working together for the success of this operation and elimination of extremism and terrorism. He also appreciated the role of Pakistani diaspora in the development and progress of Pakistan.

Major General Paul Nanson, Commandant Sandhurst, said that the institution has produced excellent leaders not only for battlefields but to prevent war and conflict and humanitarian crises around the world.

Syed Qamar Raza, Chairman WCOP, gave an introduction of the organization and said that WCOP’s vision is to build bridges between our two communities and celebrate their successes. Mr Raza called upon the youth of the Pakistani diaspora to join various services of the UK, including police and armed forces.

Major Uqbah Malik of Pakistan Army, who is the first Pakistani Instructor at Sandhurst, moderated the event and gave an overview of the relationship between the military academies of the two countries.