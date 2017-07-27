Pakistan, Maldives agree to reconvene SAARC meeting in Islamabad

MALE (Maldives), July 27 (APP): Adviser to the Prime Minister on

Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz Thursday said Pakistan and Maldives had agreed to reconvene meeting of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) in Islamabad.

Talking to APP after concluding of a three-day official visit of

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif to Maldives, he said, President of

Maldives Abdulla Yameen Abdul Gayoom talked about reconvening of SAARC meeting in Pakistan, adding it was a good message for the country.

He said both the leaders also talked about future of SAARC and agreed

to work jointly to make SAARC a vibrant organization.

He said India had blocked holding of SAARC summit in Islamabad in 2016

but Maldives did not support them and provided full support for the SAARC summit in Islamabad.

He said Pakistan and Maldives had business to business contacts and

formation of Joint Business Committee and Business Council would serve platforms for enhanced trade and investment cooperation by facilitating collaboration between businesses and institutions.

Aziz said one-third doctors in Maldives were Pakistanis and prime

minister announced establishment of a medical college for the people of Maldives and also sanctioned $ 5million for it.

He said Pakistan had also increased number of seats for the

Maldivian students in various disciplines in professional institutions.

He said both the countries also inked a number of Memorandum of

Understandings including training of diplomats, civil servants, trade promotion, climate change, education and tourism.

Aziz said both sides also talked on defence side and Pakistan would

provide two training aircrafts to Maldives to give training to their pilots.

He said Maldives was progressing very fast and out of 100 best

resorts of the world 10 were in Maldives which helped contribute to its GDP.