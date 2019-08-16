Pakistan, Malaysia have scope in investment, tourism sectors: President

ISLAMABAD, Aug 16 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday said Pakistan and Malaysia can explore the scope of their close and fraternal ties, particularly in the fields of investment and tourism.

Talking to High Commissioner-designate to Malaysia Amna Baloch here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, the President said the relations between the two countries were based on solid foundation of a shared faith, culture, and cooperation.

The president said Pakistan attached high importance to its relations with Malaysia and urged upon the High Commissioner-designate to make efforts to further strengthen bilateral relations.

He emphasized that efforts should be made to enhance Pakistan’s exports through special focus on value added products.