ISLAMABAD, Sep 23 (APP): Minister for Defence Engr Khurram Dastgir Khan on Saturday said Pakistan was making its strategic communication better and India should not test our patience.
India was attacking on our civil population across Line of
Control (LoC) but Pakistan was giving its befitting response at Indian military posts, he said talking to a private news channel.
The minister expressed deep sorrow and grief on loss of
lives and injurers in the Indian violation on the LoC, adding that
India always violated LoC for garbing attention of international
community and also trying to divert world attention on its
brutalities on innocent Kashmiris.
He said that Indian officials were admitting that there was
no any interference from Pakistan side.
He said India is a still existional threat for Pakistan.
Khurram Dastgir said Pakistan had completed successful
operation Zarb-e-Azb against the terrorists and started the
operation Raddul Fasad against them. International community
should recognize Pakistan’s sacrifices and must give the due right
in that regard.
He said Pakistan’s developed its capabilities against
terrorism was a positive sign for the world.
Pakistan making its strategic communication better: Khurram
