Pakistan makes strong statement in Jadhav case as ICJ resumes hearing on 2nd day

ISLAMABAD, Feb 19 (APP):Pakistan on Tuesday made a strong statement in Kulbhushan Jadhav case based on solid evidence of espionage against the Indian spy as International Court of Justice (ICJ) resumed its public hearing on the second day at The Hague, Netherlands.

At the Peace Palace, English Queen’s Counsel Barrister Khawar Qureshi representing Pakistan raised nine points in light of evidence pertaining to espionage, Jadhav’s confessional statement, his 17 times travel on fake Indian passport and unlawful claim of consular access under Vienna Convention.

The case proceedings were shown live from the courtroom and shared by the ICJ’s website for real-time update of the viewers worldwide, including in the party states Pakistan and India.

Before the 15-member bench, Counsel Qureshi termed India’s oral arguments – presented a day earlier – as “an opportunity wasted”, saying India failed to answer fundamental questions regarding subversive activities of its serving navy commander inside Pakistan.