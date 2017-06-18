Pakistan make history, win Champions Trophy

ISLAMABAD, June 18 (APP): Pakistan made history on Sunday when
they clinched the Champions Trophy title for the first time since
its inception in 1998 by thrashing defending champions India by a
heavy margin of 180 runs in the final played at Kennington Oval, London.
Pakistan posted the tournament’s highest total of 338 runs for
the loss of four wickets in 50 overs. Openers Azhar Ali and
Fakhar Zaman built a 128-run partnership. Azhar smashed 59 runs
off 71 balls, including six 4s and a six, before he got run out in
the 22nd over of Ravichandran Ashwin.
Then second wicket partnership between Fakhar and Babar Azam
added 72 runs. Fakhar was caught by Ravindra Jadeja on Hardik Pandya’s
ball in 33.1 overs when Pakistan reached 200 runs.
Fakhar made his maiden international hundred (114 runs on 106
balls) hitting 12 4s and three sixes.
Shoaib Malik scored 12 runs off 16 balls until he got out by
Bhuvneshwar in 39.4 overs when Pakistan was three runs short
of 250.
Pakistan’s fourth wicket fell when Babar tried to hit a boundary
but unluckily was caught by Yuvraj Singh in the 42nd over. He
got out on 46 runs on 52 balls hitting four 4s. He was bowled by
Kedar Jadhav.
Later Muhammad Hafeez and Imad Wasim made a 71-run partnership.
Pakistan achieved the 300 landmark with Hafeez hitting a six in
45.2 overs. Hafeez (57 not out on 37 balls) and Imad on (25
not out on 21 balls) remained unbeaten.
Hafeez played brilliantly smashing a quick 57 with four 4s and
three 6s. Imad also batted well hitting a four and a six.
Pakistan scored 338 runs at an average of 6.76 runs per over.
India started poorly with Rohit Sharma out on a duck. He was
lbw by Muhammad Amir in the first over. Amir rocked once again by
dismissing Indian skipper Virat Kohli in his second over. He was
caught by Shadab Khan on the very next delivery after he was
dropped by Azhar Ali in the first slip. Kohli made only 5 runs.
Amir struck again and got Shikar Dhawan caught behind by Sarfraz
Ahmed on 21 runs.
India was struggling on 54 runs when Yuvraj Singh got lbw on
a Shadab’s ball. The umpire did not give Yuvraj out, but Pakistan opted
for a review as Shadab was confident and Yuraj had to leave the ground.
He scored 22 runs.
India kept stumbling and lost its fifth wicket of MS Dhoni in
the 13th over. Dhoni’s catch was taken by Imad in Hasan Ali’s over.
Dhoni went on 4 runs.
Shadab took his second wicket sending Kedar Jadhav back to
the pavilion in the 16th over. He was caught behind by Sarfraz when
Indian score was 72 runs.
The highest hitter for India Hardik Pandya got run out in the
26th over after scoring 76 runs on just 43 balls, including four 4s
and six 6s. This was India’s seventh wicket for 152 runs.
Junaid Khan took his first and India’s eighth wicket when
Babar caught Ravindra Jadeja in 27.3 overs. Next Ravichandran
Ashwin went back to pavillion after scoring 1 run when he was caught
behind by Sarfraz on Hasan’s ball.
India lost their last wicket in 30.3 on 158 runs when Sarfraz
took running catch of Bumrah. It was the third wicket for Hasan.
Fakhar Zaman was adjudged player of the match while the golden
bat went to Dhawan of India being the highest run scorer of the
tournament. The highest wicket taker of the tournament was Hasan
Ali was awarded the golden arm.
