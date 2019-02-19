Pakistan major attraction for tourists of the world: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Feb 19 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Tuesday that owing to its diverse culture, great national heritage and natural beauty Pakistan was major attraction for tourists all over the world.

This he said during a meeting with Member of House of Commons, United Kingdom Faisal Rashid who called on him here.The minister said Pakistan was a peaceful and safe country, and it wanted Britain to review its travel advisory regarding Pakistan.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and the UK Member Parliament discussed matters of mutual interests, besides bilateral relations between Pakistan and the United Kingdom during the meeting .