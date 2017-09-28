Pakistan main party of Kashmir dispute: Masood Khan

ISLAMABAD, Sep 28 (APP): President Azad Jammu and Kashmir

Sardar Masood Khan Thursday said that Pakistan was the main party

to Kashmir dispute and could not be denied its due rights.

Addressing students of National University of Science and

Technology (NUST), he said that India was an enemy country and he

could not expect something positive from India.

He said that young generation should not be confused about

Kashmir issue, adding that Kashmir must get independence and be part

of Pakistan.

He said that despite all atrocities by the Indian forces, the

people of Kashmir were carrying Pakistani flag and chanting slogans

for their freedom in Indian held Kashmir.

President AJK said that Kashmir dispute could only be resolved

through implementation of United Nations resolutions.

He said Kashmiris could not accept any other solution of the

dispute which was contrary to UN resolutions.

Sardar Masood Khan said human tragedy was taking place in

Kashmir as thousands of people were injured and became disabled due

to the atrocities of Indian forces.

People of Kashmir were Pakistanis as they took this decision

on July 19, 1947 that they wanted to be with Pakistan, he added.

He said half a million Kashmiri people who wanted to be part

of Pakistan, were killed by Indian forces.

He said that India forcibly declared Kashmiris their citizens

and then committed atrocities and human rights violations.

He said that international community was silent over the human

rights violation in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

He said that Kashmir dispute should be repeatedly highlighted

at international forums.