Pakistan made tremendous sacrifices in fight against terrorism: Mushahid Hussain

ISLAMABAD, Sep 4 (APP): Chairman Parliamentary Committee on

China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Senator Mushahid Hussain

Monday said Pakistan has rendered tremendous sacrifices in the fight

against terrorism and now is pursuing building of CPEC, the biggest

bilateral development project between any two countries.

Mushahid, who was a keynote speaker at International

Conference on Silk Road, Belt & Road Initiative, addressed on the

role of Pakistan, as the pivotal player as bridge between Southeast

Asia & Central Asia in the regional economic cooperation driven by

economy, energy, with new ports & pipelines, roads and railways,

according to a press release issued here.

He said Pakistan, as the best friend and reliable partner of

China, is the only country among 65 countries of the Silk Road

initiative where the sea and land route meet through Gwadar Port.

Pakistan has made tremendous sacrifices in the fight against

terrorism and now Pakistan is pursuing building of CPEC, the biggest

bilateral development project between any two countries in the

history of international relations, which is worth over $ 50

billion, spanning over 15 years, he said.

He urged closer cooperation between Pakistan and Hong Kong,

and said today 22,000 Pakistani students study in China, and more

Pakistani students are going to study in Hong Kong, which has four

universities among the top 50 universities of the world.

Senator Mushahid said the global balance of economic and

political power is shifting from West to East and the 21st Century

is the Asian Century.