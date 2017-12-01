Pakistan made great strides in fight against terrorism: Aizaz

ISLAMABAD, Dec 1 (APP):Pakistan’s Ambassador to US, Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry during a meeting with US Senator Jeff Merkley (Democrat-Oregon) who serves on the Senate Foreign Relations and Appropriations Committees of

US on Capitol Hill, has said that Pakistan had made great strides in the fight against terrorism by driving out militant groups from the country.

According to a message received here Friday from Pakistan Embassy USA, Ambassador Chaudhry gave Senator Merkley an overview of Pakistan-U.S. relations. He informed the Senator about the efforts of Pakistan in fight against terrorism as a result of this successful venture,

terrorist incidents had shown a marked decline in recent times. Meanwhile, he added, an improved security environment and economic stabilization were driving force for bringing in foreign investors.

Highlighting Pakistan’s perspective on the new U.S. strategy for South Asia, the Ambassador said that Pakistan wanted to work with the United States to bring peace to Afghanistan since Pakistan’s economic and security gains were at risk

from continued instability in Afghanistan. A comprehensive political process was required to achieve lasting peace in Afghanistan, he added.

Senator Merkley appreciated Ambassador Chaudhry’s briefing. He agreed with the Ambassador on the need for Pakistan and the United States to work together in the bilateral domain, and for bringing peace and stability to

Afghanistan.