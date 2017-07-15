Pakistan lose three matches to Egypt in Squash Series

ISLAMABAD, Jul 15 (APP): Pakistan went 3-0 down in the Squash

Series against Egypt played here at Mushaf Complex on Saturday.

As many as three matches were played on the first day of the

series. In the first match Egypt’s Zahed Mohamed beat Pakistan’s

Waqar Mehboob by 11/9, 11/9, 11/8 while Egypt’s Omar Mossad beat

Pakistan’s Ahsan Ayaz in the second match of the day by 11/8, 11/7,

12/10.

In the third and last match Egypt’s Mazen Hesham beat

Pakistan’s Farhan Zaman by 11/6, 9/11, 11/9, 11/7.

Federal Minister for Inter-provincial Coordination (IPC) Mian Riaz

Hussain Pirzada who was the chief guest at the occasion awarded

trophies to the winners.

In a bid to revive international squash events in Pakistan,

Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) has been putting tremendous efforts

for the promotion of the game in the country. Air Marshal Shahid

Akhtar Alvi, Senior Vice President, PSF, Former Squash Legend Qamar

Zaman and others were also present on the occasion.

The Pakistan v Egypt series would conclude on July 16. PSF

would bag multiple gains from these events.

This would not only project soft and safe image of Pakistan to

the international world but would also provide optimum exposure to

junior players who would take part in the World Junior Individual

Championship at New Zealand later this July.