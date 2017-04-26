Pakistan looks to reset relationship with US: Dar

NEW YORK, April 26 (APP): Pakistan wants the Trump

administration to help resolve its decades-old conflict with

India over Kashmir and offered to help the US stabilize the

region as Washington ramps up its fight in Afghanistan,

Finance Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar has said.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal published

on Wednesday, he emphasized that Pakistan seeks a reset of

its relationship with the United States.

“There seems to be a little bit of a stalemate in the

last couple of years,” Dar said.

Dar, who spoke to the newspaper ahead of his meeting

with National Security Adviser Lt Gen HR McMaster, said,

“We need to remove any ambiguities that we have between

each other as friends.”

WSJ’s correspondent Ian Talley, who interviewed the

minister, noting that US relationship with Pakistan was

“complicated”, wrote that Washington still sees the South

Asian country as critical to its efforts in Afghanistan as

the Trump administration intensifies its attacks on Islamic

State/Da’esh and the Taliban.

In a signal of a shift in US policy in the region under

President Donald Trump, the military earlier this month dropped

one of its largest non-nuclear bomb on an Islamic State/Da’esh

complex in eastern Afghanistan.

The Trump administration is reviewing its policy toward

Pakistan, the report said citing an unnamed White House

official.

In the interview, Dar questioned the effectiveness of

the U.S. strategy, however.

“Let’s face it, there hasn’t been great success of the

operations in Afghanistan in the last decade-plus since 9/11,”

he said. “You can’t find each one of the Taliban and kill

them and then restart, it will take too long, maybe ages.”

Instead, Pakistan believes an “Afghan-owned, Afghan-led”

political solution” is probably the ultimate solution,” the

finance minister said. “Obviously we have to listen to the

new side, the new administration, to see what are their

thoughts,” he said.

He added: “I’m sure the new administration will be looking

into this. I think we need to sit together and see where are the

flaws.”

Dar said his government had escalated military operations

intended to clear out terror networks and fighters in the tribal

areas, suffering a series of deadly terror attacks across the

country. Besides expanding those operations, the government is

bolstering its border security, including a fencing at critical

crossing points, he said.

“We are very keen to contribute whichever way we can to

support this peace effort,” he said, referring to the U.S.

engagement in Afghanistan.

Dar said Kashmir is a key request for Pakistan.”We expect

the US as a common friend to facilitate, encourage the issue is

resolved amicably, in accordance with UN Resolutions ASAP (As

soon as possible),” Dar added.