Pakistan looks forward to Thai cooperation in culture, tourism: Ali Zafar

ISLAMABAD, Jul 3 (APP):Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage Syed Ali Zafar Tuesday said there was huge potential of cooperation between Thailand and Pakistan in various areas, particularly in the fields of culture, heritage and tourism.

The minister, in a meeting with a media delegation from the Kingdom of Thailand here, said the bond between the two countries was deeply rooted in their rich and ancient cultures, and Gandhara civilization and Buddhist heritage could play a vital role in promoting friendship between the two countries.

He said apart from cultural ties, both the countries were cooperating with each other in the field of defence and hoped that bilateral relations would further elevate with enhanced interactions, both at people and state levels.

He said Pakistan had successfully waged the war against terrorism and had eliminated the menace to a great extent. The sacrifices rendered by its security forces and the people in the war against terrorism were unparalleled and world must acknowledge it, he added.

“We are a peace loving nation and believe in peaceful coexistence, which has also been the hallmark of Buddha’s teachings.”

Apprising the delegation about the challenging environment arising out of India’s hostile attitude and their atrocities in the occupied Kashmir, Syed Ali Zafar said international including Thai media should highlight the plight of Kashmiris and the human rights violations committed by India in the occupied Kashmir.

The Thai delegation expressed keen interest for cooperation in the areas of culture and tourism, and thanked the minister for the warm welcome.