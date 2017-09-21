Pakistan looking for investment through CPEC, West

NEW YORK, Sep 21 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

Thursday said China Pakistan Economic Corridor was a leading

investment vehicle for Pakistan, however the country was also

looking at other sources of investment from the West.

He was talking to Executive Chairman, World Economic Forum

Klaus Schwab who called on him here.

Prof Schwab said he was deeply impressed by recent economic

developments in Pakistan.

He said the recent transformation in Pakistan has given

indication that the political stability was well anchored in the

system that has boosted the confidence of the international business

community.

Schwab invited the prime minister to annual meeting of the

World Economic Forum and said he would like to share Pakistan’s

success story at the event. They also agreed to continue engagement

and cooperate.

He said that Pakistan’s relations with the West were decades old

and valued immensely.

He emphasized on engagement in the fields health, information

technology and cyber security in which Pakistan was making headway.

The prime minister agreed that there was much scope for

cooperation in these fields.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said the government was

not only focusing on the public sector, but also the private sector

as it was the main engine of growth.