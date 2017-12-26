Pakistan lodges protest with India over Rakhchikri incident

ISLAMABAD, Dec 26 (APP):The Director General for South Asia and SAARC Dr. Mohammad Faisal, summoned the Indian Acting Deputy High Commissioner and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by Indian occupation forces in the Rakhchikri sector on the LoC on December 25 that provided a cover for the planting of IEDs by non-state actors, resulting in the shadadat of three soldiers and injuring another.

He categorically rejected the Indian claims that there was any crossing of the LoC. The Indian actions got a befitting response from the Pakistani side and their guns were silenced, said a press release issued from FO.

The false claims by India about the alleged cross LoC adventures are a figment of their imagination and counter-productive for peace and tranquility on the LoC.

The Director General urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 ceasefire arrangement, investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC.

He also urged that the Indian side should permit UNMOGIP to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.