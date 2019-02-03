ISLAMABAD, Feb 03 (APP):Pakistan is likely to sign a commercial agreement with Azerbaijan during the current month for supply of different petroleum products to meet its growing energy needs.
The two sides had entered into an inter-governmental agreement (IGA) in February 2017 for supply of a number of
oil and gas products, including furnace oil, petrol, diesel and liquefied natural gas (LNG).
Pakistan likely to sign POL products’ supply agreement with Azerbaijan this month
