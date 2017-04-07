Pakistan land of rich cultural heritage, historical sites: Pakistani diplomat tells US students

CHICAGO, April 7 (APP): Pakistan is blessed with extraordinary rich

cultural heritage, ancient structures and outstanding natural beauty, a senior Pakistani diplomat has said.

Consul General Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, who was speaking at University of

St. Francis in Joliet, Illinois, said Pakistan was a land of diverse cultures and has some exciting historical places, including Mohenjo-Daro, Harrpa, Kot Diji, Uch Sharif, besides notable buildings in Multan, Lahore and Peshawar that reflect Pakistan’s rich cultural base.

Pakistan was also a promoter of Urdu language, a lingua franca

stretching from Mazar-e-Sharif, Afghanistan to Assam, India, Tirmizi said.

The poetry works of Pakistani national poet Dr. Muhammad Iqbal and

renowned poets like Faiz Ahmed Faiz and Ahmad Faraz were acknowledged across the world, he said. Besides Urdu, the national language, Pakistan protects and natures regional languages like Sindhi, Pushto, Balochi, Brahwi, Siraiki, and Punjabi.

He urged the students and faculty of the University to include Pakistan

as their next tourist destination and to explore its rich cultural heritage as well as to experience the country’s mountainous hiking trails and water rafting sights.

Abdul Rauf, Global UGRAD Pakistan student, while making his

presentation, depicted Pakistan’s cultural heritage and tourism potential through pictures.

Professor Kathryn Dyus, spoke about Dr. Muhammad Iqbal, Bulleh Shah and

Parveen Shakir. She also read out translated versions of their works. An exchange student from Nigeria, Ms. Precious Michael, sung a song in Urdu.

Ms. Angie Maffeo, Director International Programme of the University,

thanked the Consul General for providing insight about Pakistan and its culture.