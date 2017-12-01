Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan for stronger ties in all areas of cooperation

SOCHI Russia, Dec 01 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sapar Isakov

Friday agreed to further enhance cooperation in all areas of mutual interest including trade and defence, besides stressing on the need for greater cooperation between the chambers of commerce and Industry of the two countries.

During a meeting, both prime ministers exchanged views on ways to enhance cooperation in the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization as well as bilaterally.

They expressed satisfaction that all agreements regarding CASA-1000 Project had been signed and the project was now in its implementation stage. Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi underscored that the development of a network of highways and motorways underway in Pakistan

would benefit Kyrgyzstan and other countries of the region by providing connectivity to Gawadar and other ports of Pakistan.

In this regard, he highlighted the significance of the Quadrilateral Traffic in Transit Agreement signed between Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan, China and Kazakhstan.

The Prime Minister also underscored the importance of connectivity within the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) region, to which both Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan

belonged. Pakistan holds the chair of the ECO. Both sides agreed to develop a strong partnership between Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan.The prime minister congratulated his Kyrgyz counterpart Isakov on assumption of his office recently

and expressed gratitude for Kyrgyzstan’s support for Pakistan’s SCO membership.

Prime minister Isakov welcomed Pakistan as a valuable member of the SCO.

Prime Minister Abbasi extended invitation to Prime Minister Sapar Isakov to pay an official visit to Pakistan at his earliest convenience which was accepted.