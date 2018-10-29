Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan agree to enhance bilateral interaction, cooperation in diverse areas

ISLAMABAD, Oct 29 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi and his Kyrgyz counterpart Sooronbay Jeenbekov Monday met in Istanbul, Turkey and exchanged views on the matters of bilateral and mutual interest.

The two leaders agreed to enhance bilateral interaction and cooperation in diverse areas, a press release issued by the President’s Media Office here said.

They also discussed the prospects of enhanced cooperation in the areas of trade, economy, investment, culture, education, science and technology, defense and parliamentary exchanges.

The two leaders stressed the need of increasing the role of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) for the promotion of people to people contacts.

President Avli lauded the role of Kyrgyzstan in the realization of full member status for Pakistan in SCO.

Kyrgyzstan being the current chair of SCO intends to convene the SCO meeting soon.