Pakistan knows how to defend motherland from any kind of misadventure: President

ISLAMABAD, Feb 26 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday said Pakistan had no aggressive intention against any country but it knew how to defend the motherland from any kind of misadventure.

Speaking at a conference on “Media and Conflict” here, the president said Pakistani nation had given great sacrifices to win the war against terrorism, adding that the peace was hard-earned and

it had to be protected, sustained and passed on to the next generations.