Pakistan keeps on making efforts for resumption of Commission level talks

ISLAMABAD, Mar 21 (APP): Defence Analyst Dr. Muhammad Khan has said that the dialogue of any nature especially resumption of commission level talks between the two neighbouring countries of India and Pakistan must be appreciated.

Talking to Radio Pakistan , he said it will lead to solution of all major

issues and Pakistan has always urged for dialogue on Indus Water Treaty as well.

He condemning Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement

regarding water treaty, termed it unrealistic and unsuitable to his stature.

There was also a continuity in extremist policies in India against

Pakistan which should be stopped, he said.

Analyst and International Relations expert Dr. Huma Baqai has also

said that Pakistan should realize the fact that actually India was not willing to talk on any issue and wants to drag back from already agreed upon treaties regaing Indus Water Treaty .