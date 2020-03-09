Pakistan keens to enhance trade linkages with EU: Sanjrani

ISLAMABAD, Mar 09 (APP):Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Monday termed mutual collaboration between Pakistan and the European Union (EU) unique and proposed to organize a conference to bring members of the Parliament, business community and relevant government institutions together to discuss ways and means for enhancing trade and economic linkages.

Such an initiative would be helpful in boosting bilateral and multilateral cooperation in further promoting understanding on issues of mutual concern, he said during a meeting here with EU Ambassador to Pakistan Androulla Kaminara, according to a press release.

The EU ambassador said that Pakistan and the European Union aimed to strengthen cooperation in peace and security, democracy, rule of law, good governance, human rights, trade, migration, investment, sustainable development, climate change and other different areas.

She said that EU was Pakistan’s second largest trading partner. Its imports from Pakistan had increased as a result of GSP Plus award.

Both the sides agreed to continue such engagements for building synergies and achieving shared objectives of peace and development.

The Senate chairman said Pakistan was keen to enhance mutual cooperation with the European Union and strengthen institutional collaboration through enhanced linkages at parliamentary level to work together for promoting understanding on issues of mutual concern.

He observed that a business forum for Pakistan and the EU business community would be helpful to promote trade and business activities.

The EU ambassador agreed with the views of Senate chairman, and emphasized for more cooperation and institutional linkages.