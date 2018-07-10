Pakistan keens for rapid progress of IP gas project: Saleem Manviwalla

ISLAMABAD, July 10 (APP):Senate Acting Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla Tuesday said Pakistan is keen for rapid progress on Iran-Pakistan (IP) gas pipeline and we will pursue the project as it is in the interest of the country.

He said this while talking to Iranian Ambassador Mehdi Hunardost here at the Parliament House, a press release said.

He expressed the hope that IP gas project would soon see the light of the day.

He underscored the need for increasing volume of trade and investment between the two sides. Pakistan-Iran Investment Company, the acting chairman observed, needs to be reactivated as it is in the interest of both the countries to have a proper channel for bilateral trade and investment.

He said Pakistan and Iran share identical views on regional and international issues and there is huge scope to further expand bilateral ties between the two sides.

Mandviwalla also emphasized the need for activating parliamentary friendship groups in respective parliaments to enhance cooperation at parliamentary level through frequent exchanges.

He said both the countries are intertwined in cultural, religious and other regional commonalities besides sharing a vision for regional growth and prosperity.

The two sides, he said, can achieve a lot through frequent interactions at different levels for mutual benefit.

He assured all his cooperation and expressed well wishes to the government, people and parliament of Iran.

The Iranian envoy agreed with the views of Senate acting chairman and said both Iran and Pakistan can achieve a lot through enhanced interactions and bilateral cooperation.

He said trade and investment is in the interest of both the countries and would open up new avenues of bilateral cooperation.

He thanked the acting chairman for warm welcome at the Parliament.