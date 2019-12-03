Pakistan keen to strengthen ties with Hungary in bilateral, EU domains: President

ISLAMABAD, Dec 3 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday said Pakistan attached great importance to its relations with Hungary and was keen to strength these at bilateral level and in context of European Union.

Talking to Pakistan’s ambassador-designate to Hungary Muhammad Aejaz here at Aiwan-e-Sadr, the President called the need for exploiting the true potential of bilateral trade existing between the two countries.

President Alvi said Pakistan offered a range of opportunities for investment, especially in areas of energy, agriculture and food processing, pharmaceuticals.

He urged upon the Ambassador-designate to make all-out efforts to promote Pakistan’s economic and commercial interests in Hungary and utilize existing institutional mechanisms.

The President said that Pakistan’s location at the cross roads of South, Central and West Asia made it a good strategic and economic partner for Hungary especially in the context of Hungarian policy of “Eastern Opening”.

He also lauded the Hungarian petroleum company Magyar Oil Limited (MOL) doing profitable business in Pakistan and asked the ambassador-designate to encourage other Hungarian companies to follow MOL’s success model.

Referring to the government efforts to promote tourism and archaeological heritage of Pakistan, he asked the ambassador-designate to encourage exchange of tourist and people-to-people contacts between the two sides.

He also appreciated Hungarian government’s initiative of offering 200 scholarships to Pakistani students.

President Alvi underscored that all envoys must highlight the true perspective on Kashmir issue and Indian oppression in the Valley.

He said Pakistan would never condone the blatant human rights violation in Indian-Occupied Kashmir at the hands of fascist Indian regime and would always stand by its Kashmiri brethren.

He wished Ambassador-designate success for his new assignment and hoped that he would work to the best of his abilities for enhancing relations between the two countries.