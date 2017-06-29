ISLAMABAD, June 29 (APP): Minister for Finance Mohammad Ishaq
Dar on Thursday said that Pakistan was keen to work with the UK for
further strengthening bilateral ties and broaden economic
cooperation.
Talking to Acting British High Commissioner, Richard
Crowder who called on him, the Minister said that after having
achieved macroeconomic stability, the government was now focused on
attaining higher, sustainable and inclusive economic growth.
The minister and the Acting High Commissioner discussed the
current state of bilateral ties between Pakistan and the United
Kingdom.
He said that Pakistan achieved a GDP growth rate of 5.28
percent in fiscal year 2016-17, the highest in a decade, and the
growth target for FY 2017-18 was set at 6 percent.
Pakistan and the UK have a strong and historic partnership
with mutual cooperation in various areas, he added.
He appreciated the continued support of the British
Government, including through DFID, for different initiatives and
projects in Pakistan aimed at socio-economic development.
The Acting High Commissioner briefed the Finance Minister on
the upcoming Family Planning Summit being hosted by DFID in London
on July 10-11,2017.
He was accompanied by Ms. Judith Herbertson, Deputy Head of
Department for International Development UK (DFID) in Pakistan.
Secretary Economic Affairs Division also participated in the
meeting.
Pakistan keen to strengthen bilateral ties with UK: Dar
ISLAMABAD, June 29 (APP): Minister for Finance Mohammad Ishaq