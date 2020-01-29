Pakistan keen to join East African Community as consultative stakeholder: FM

ISLAMABAD, Jan 29 (APP):Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday expressed Pakistan’s interest to join East African Community (EAC) as consultative stakeholder.

In a meeting with Kenyan Cabinet Secretary and Minister for EAC Aden Muhammad in Kenya’s capital Nairobi, the two sides exchanged views on bilateral relations and cooperation on EAC, the Foreign Office said in a statement here.

The East African Community (EAC) is a regional intergovernmental organisation of six partner states comprising Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, Tanzania and Uganda, with its headquarters in Arusha, Tanzania.

Foreign Minister Qureshi, who is in Nairobi to participate in Pak-Africa Trade Conference said active participation of Kenya in trade blocs was important for regional stability.

The Kenyan Cabinet Secretary lauded Pakistan’s efforts to focus on maintaining trade links with Africa.

Qureshi extended invitation to Kenyan Cabinet Secretary Aden Muhammad to visit Pakistan.