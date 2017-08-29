Pakistan keen to further strengthen state, economic ties with Vietnam: Dr Tariq

ISLAMABAD, Aug 29 (APP): Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development Division Dr Tariq Fazal

Chaudhry Tuesday said Pakistan was keen to further strengthen

state and economic relations with Vietnam for the benefit of the

people of the two countries.

Speaking at a reception hosted by the Vietnamese ambassador

here to celebrate 72nd National Day of Vietnam, the minister

said both Pakistan and Vietnam have legal framework to

boost bilateral relations.

He said Pakistan considered Vietnam as an important

country and endeavored to have very strong relations between

the two countries. He said the recent economic boom of

Vietnam provided important lesson to the emerging economies of

the world.

The minister said that the high level exchanges of visits

between the two countries had provided an opportunity to them

to further strengthen their relations in various fields.

He said both Pakistan and Vietnam also offer

tremendous investment opportunities in a number of areas.

The ambassador of Vietnam to Islamabad Nguyen Xuan Luu

while speaking on the occasion said that Vietnam’s economic

success and impressive gains in the social sectors have

brought healthy change in the lives of Vietnamese people.

He said the two-way trade between Pakistan and Vietnam in

last year was over $500 million, adding that the two countries

have inked various agreements which gave them a framework for

boosting their relations.

He said as an ambassador he got every support from the

government and business community of Pakistan for expanding

bilateral and business relations between the two countries.

Later the chief guest Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry along

with the ambassador cut the cake to mark the 72nd anniversary

of Vietnam.

The reception was attended, among others by the

diplomats, politicians and members of the business

community. The participants were seen engaged in

an exchange of views on the latest US policy towards South Asia

and its possible implications for the region.

Pakistan and Vietnam enjoy good relations and the former

has been exporting cotton, leather and pharmaceutical products

to Vietnam. There is a great potential between the two countries

to give further fillip to their trade relations.