Pakistan keen to further strengthen its relationship with Russian

KARACHI, July 19 (APP): Pakistan cherishes its cordial
relationship with Russia and is equally committed to promote the same
on strong lines, said Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair here on
Wednesday.
Talking to the Consul General of Russia, Oleg N Avdeev, in a
farewell meeting at the governor house, he said the rampant changes in the geo-political scenario in the world, since 2011, has renewed closeness between the two countries.
Appreciating the Russian C.G. for his role in promoting
friendship between the two people, he said this has also led to series
of partnerships in the spheres of technology, investment, trade and
business.
Establishment of Pakistan Steels and technical assistance
extended by Russia for Guddu and Muzaffargarh power plants, over the
years, are the most prominent projects that can never be ignored by
the people of Pakistan, said the Governor of Sindh.
Muhammad Zubair said Russian investment in the Thar Coal Project
is also highly appreciable and that the people of Sindh and Pakistan
look forward to more such partnerships.
Mentioning that Karachi, the commercial hub of the country has
emerged to be a favorite destination for numerous multinational
companies, he said Russia can take advantage of the potential that the
city offers.
Consul General Oleg N Avdeev on the occasion expressed his
gratitude to the people of Sindh and its capital Karachi for extending
him all respect and care.
