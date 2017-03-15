Pakistan keen to further expand economic ties with US: Dar

ISLAMABAD, March 15 (APP): Finance Minister, Senator Mohammad

Ishaq Dar Wednesday said that Pakistan was keen to further

expand economic ties with the US to explore opportunities for generating jobs and realize the full economic potential of relationship between the two countries.

The Finance Minister was talking to US Ambassador David Hale who called on him at Punjab House. He was accompanied by Ted Seager, Economic Counselor at the US Embassy.

The Finance Minister and Ambassador Hale discussed the current status of trade, investment and economic ties between Pakistan and the US. The Ease of Doing Business Reforms underway in the country also came under discussion.

The Finance Minister said that Pakistan and the US are longstanding friends, partners and strategic allies.

He highlighted that, according to the World Bank’s Doing Business 2017 report, Pakistan has moved

up four places in the ease of doing business rankings and was also one of the top ten global improvers.

He said that reforms implemented for improving ease of doing business include facilitation in transferring property, cross border trade and access to credit information.

The Finance Minister said that implementation of these ease of doing reforms has resulted in an improved investment environment in the country.

He urged the US government to encourage more US investors

to explore Pakistan as an investment destination.

He said that reputable international firms and investors, from Europe and Asia, are investing in Pakistan. The Minister assured his

full support to US investors interested in pursuing investment opportunities in Pakistan.

The Finance Minister said that the Budget for FY 2017 18, preparations for which are underway, will focus on attaining higher, sustainable and inclusive economic growth.

The Finance Minister expressed confidence that the two countries will continue to work together for the promotion of bilateral relations.

On the occasion, Ambassador Hale said that the US Embassy

would continue to encourage more US investors to take advantage of the attractive investment opportunities available in the country due to the success of the government’s economic reforms agenda.

He said that the US relationship with Pakistan was a strong, long term, and broad bilateral partnership with many shared interests.