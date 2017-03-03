Pakistan keen to enhance ties with Bosnia: Rana Tanveer

ISLAMABAD, March 3 (APP): Minister for Defence Production Rana Tanveer Hussain said Pakistan was keen to enhance its relations with Bosnia and Herzegovina and people to people contact.

He was the chief guest on the desire of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif at the Independence Day celebrations of Bosnia and Herzegovina, here on Thursday.

Addressing the participants, Rana Tanveer Hussain extended his heartiest felicitations to ambassador and the people of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Rana Tanveer Hussain said Bosnia and Pakistan enjoyed cordial relations and Pakistan deeply valued those relations.

He desired to proceed further and strengthen brotherly ties in all fields, as Bosnia was an important country in the Balkans.

He said the government of Pakistan was focusing on creating sustained economic growth for which we were counting the support of friends like Bosnia.

He desired to achieve the goal people to people contacts of both the

countries were very much important and such gathering play a major role to pull off desired goals.

On this occasion Rana Tanveer Hussain cut the cake along with Ambassador of Bosnia and Herzegovina Nadim Makarevic, ambassadors and representatives of different countries based in the federal capital.