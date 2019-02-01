Pakistan keen to broaden areas of cooperation with Canada:Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Feb 01 (APP):The Government of PTI is keen to further broaden the areas of cooperation with Canada for mutual benefit of the people of both the countries.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said this in a meeting with Ms. Wendy Christine Gilmour, High Commissioner of Canada to Pakistan, who called on him here on Friday .

The Minister said that Pakistan and Canada enjoy strong bilateral relations as both countries share common views on matters of mutual interests including promoting democracy, ensuring good governance and women empowerment.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that current democratic dispensation, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, firmly believed in freedom of expression and emphasized the need for joint efforts by all stakeholders for curbing hate speech and countering fake news.

The High Commissioner informed the Minister about her recent visit to Pakistan Stock Exchange and participation in Edible Oil conference at Karachi and said that she was impressed to see the metropolitan

city as the hub of economic activity.

“We are looking the possibilities to further improve trade and investments in Pakistan”, she said.

The High Commissioner also appreciated the manner in which the present Government has dealt with the challenge posed by the extremists.