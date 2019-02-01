Pakistan keen to broaden areas of cooperation with Canada:Fawad

APP64-01 ISLAMABAD: February 01  Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain meeting with Ms Wendy Christins Gilmour, High Commissioner of Canada to Pakistan. APP

ISLAMABAD, Feb 01 (APP):The Government of PTI is keen to further broaden the areas of cooperation with Canada for mutual  benefit of the people of both the countries.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said this in a meeting  with Ms. Wendy Christine Gilmour, High Commissioner of Canada to Pakistan, who called on him  here on Friday .

The Minister said that Pakistan and Canada enjoy strong bilateral relations as both countries share  common views on matters of mutual interests including promoting democracy, ensuring good governance  and women empowerment.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that current democratic dispensation, under the leadership of Prime  Minister Imran Khan, firmly believed in freedom of expression and emphasized the need for joint efforts  by all stakeholders for curbing hate speech and countering fake news.

The High Commissioner informed the Minister about her recent visit to Pakistan Stock Exchange and  participation in Edible Oil conference at Karachi and said that she was impressed to see the metropolitan
city as the hub of economic activity.

“We are looking the possibilities to further improve trade and investments in Pakistan”, she said.

The High Commissioner also appreciated the manner in which the present Government has dealt with  the challenge posed by the extremists.